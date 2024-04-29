SOF fighters destroyed militants’ warehouses and manpower in southern sector. VIDEO

The Special Operations Forces destroyed the militant group’s warehouses, a place of provisions cache, and vehicles at an enemy position hidden in the forest. This happened on one of the southern frontlines.

The work was carried out by the operators of the 73rd Naval Centre of Special Forces named after Kosh Ataman Antin Holovaty.

During reconnaissance operations to the south, the defenders discovered the occupiers' location in the forest. There were caponiers with ammunition, nearby the invaders stored provisions, and vehicles were camouflaged between trees. In the afternoon, the SOF fighters sent FPV drones, UAVs with a drop system and fire from a 122-mm D-30 howitzer at the enemy position.

As a result of the accurate work of the defenders from the Special Operations Forces, the caponiers from the BC and the location of the Russian army personnel were destroyed, three occupants were killed and five were wounded.

The soldiers continued the attack in the dark, destroying the invaders' ammunition depots.

The video of our soldiers' work was published on the social media of the SOF command, Censor.NET reports.

