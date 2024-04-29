Captured occupier was robbed and sent to assault: "Commander is bastard, he took my card, there is more than 1 million left, he bought car for himself". VIDEO

Russian citizen Dmitry Rostovtsev is from the Saratov region. He is currently in Ukrainian captivity. The occupier told about the attitude of the Russian command and promised to kill his commander.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian commander lied by sending the occupiers to assault. He took the Russian soldier's bank card and used the money to buy himself a car. This soldier managed to escape from the location because he allegedly did not want to follow orders and shoot at people.

He was unable to cross the border, so he hid for a month in the temporarily occupied territory. When they finally found him, they tied him to a tree, beat him for three days, and did not allow him to drink or eat.

Already in Ukrainian captivity, the Russian threatens to kill his commander: "There was still one million and four hundred left on the card, he spent it all on himself, and he was bragging that he had bought a car for himself, the bitch. He's a miserable liar, a bastard, I'll kill him when I get there!"

