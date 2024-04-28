DIU soldiers destroyed latest anti-drone radar "Repeinik" worth $100 thousand. VIDEO

The units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine managed to destroy the latest Russian radar system "Repeinik" using a drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The operation was carried out on 26 April - the fighters of the "Geese 9" group, together with the DIU's active operations unit, detected and inflicted fire damage on the communication equipment and the station itself.

The Repeinik radar was used to detect small airborne targets, including drones, at a distance of up to 15 kilometres and at an altitude of up to 5 kilometres.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian military has recently attacked one of the Russian invaders' newest radar stations, Podlyot, worth more than $5 million. It was used to detect and transmit the coordinates of targets to Russian S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. The Russian 48Y6 K-1 Podlyot radar was detected and attacked by the DIU group "Geese-9" together with the military personnel of the 15th separate airborne reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest".

Watch more: Border guards destroy enemy’s ammunition warehouse in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO