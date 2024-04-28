Border guards destroy enemy’s ammunition warehouse in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
Border guards of the "Vengeance" brigade destroyed an enemy ammunition warehouse in the Bakhmut direction with a Vampire strike bomber.
This video was published by the State Border Guard Service on its Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
