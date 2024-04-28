Defense forces moved to new positions west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka. Enemy has achieved some tactical success, - Syrskyi

The situation at the front has escalated. In an attempt to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line, the enemy focused its main efforts on several areas, creating a significant advantage in forces and means.

Situation at the front as of April 28, 2024

According to the Commander-in-Chief, the enemy is currently actively attacking along the entire front line, and in some areas it is having tactical success.

"There is a dynamic change in the situation, some positions change hands several times during the day, which gives rise to an ambiguous understanding of the situation," said Syrskyi.

He also emphasized that heavy fighting continued along the entire frontline this week. The situation was changing dynamically - in some areas the enemy had tactical success, and in some areas they managed to improve the tactical position of our troops.

In the Luhansk region, the enemy is trying to take advantage of its superiority in air, missiles and artillery ammunition. The main task is to reach the administrative border of the Luhansk region.

"The main areas of concentration of the enemy's efforts in the Kupiansk direction are the villages of Stelmakhivka and Berestove. The enemy had partial success there, but was stopped by the actions of our units. He also continues to attack the village of Terny in the Lyman direction, trying to push the Ukrainian Defense Forces beyond the Chornyi Zherebets River, but is not successful," the commander-in-chief wrote.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy is advancing in the area of Bilohorivka and Rozdolivka, trying to break through and block Siversk to create conditions for a further offensive on Sloviansk. It has no success, its advance in this direction has been stopped.

"Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar remain the hottest spots in the Kramatorsk direction. Moreover, the enemy is trying to regain control of Klishchiivka and reach the line through the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal.

The situation is most difficult in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where fierce fighting continues. The enemy has deployed up to four brigades in these areas and is trying to develop an offensive west of Avdiivka and Maryinka, making its way to Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. Ukrainian Defense Forces units have moved to new frontiers west of Berdychi, Semenivka, and Novomykhailivka, saving the lives and health of our defenders. Overall, the enemy achieved some tactical success in these areas, but failed to gain an operational advantage. Ukrainian troops are inflicting maximum losses on the enemy, both in personnel and military equipment. To strengthen defense in these areas and replace the units that have suffered losses, we are moving brigades that have regained combat capability," adds Syrskyi.

Fighting in the South of Ukraine

According to him, the situation is still tense in the South, in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Staromayorske, in the Orikhiv direction - in the areas of Robotyne and Verbove, in the Kherson direction - still hoping to drive our troops out of Krynky. They have not succeeded in any of the areas. Moreover, in the Kherson sector, our troops managed to advance in the area of Veletynske and take control of Nestryha Island.

According to Syrskyi, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also managed to improve their tactical position in the area of Synkivka (Kupiansk direction) and Serebrianske forestry (Lyman direction).

Situation in the North

"In the North of Ukraine, the enemy continues shelling border settlements in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities. There are no signs of the enemy's direct preparations for offensive actions in the North of Ukraine. At the same time, we are monitoring the build-up and regrouping of enemy troops in the Kharkiv direction. In the most threatening areas, our troops have been reinforced with artillery and tank units," the statement said.

"We continue to rotate military units in order to organize personnel rest and restore the combat capability of our military units. The training of personnel in training centers continues, with the main emphasis on the quality and skill in the use of weapons. Work continues on the fortification of defense borders and positions. We are also working with our partners to ensure that we receive munitions, weapons and military equipment as soon as possible," summarizes Syrskyi.