ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10505 visitors online
News Video War
5 601 7

Border guards destroyed two Russian motorcycles in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed two motorcycles of the invaders in the Bakhmut direction.

This video was published by the State Border Guard Service on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, we reported that aerial reconnaissance men and mortar launchers of the "Revenge" brigade killed two occupants and wounded another.

Watch more: Burnt bodies of Russian invaders lying on the road. VIDEO.

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1068) elimination (4978)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 