Border guards destroyed two Russian motorcycles in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO
Border guards of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed two motorcycles of the invaders in the Bakhmut direction.
This video was published by the State Border Guard Service on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Earlier, we reported that aerial reconnaissance men and mortar launchers of the "Revenge" brigade killed two occupants and wounded another.
