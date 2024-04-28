Marine gunners shot down Russian reconnaissance drone SuperSam. VIDEO

Anti-aircraft gunners of the Ukrainian Navy have shot down a SuperSam reconnaissance drone. "The UAV was shot down using the Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system.

This was reported in a telegram by the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

An enemy drone flew over the positions of the Ukrainian military, recording the necessary information. The occupiers can use the data obtained for further attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure.

Thanks to the timely coordinates and precise hit, the anti-aircraft gunners destroyed the Russian reconnaissance drone. The downed UAV was a Supercam.

Russian terrorists use these drones for aerial photography, surveillance, reconnaissance, and dropping munitions. In addition, Supercam UAVs can be equipped with encrypted data transmission channels and increased resistance to interference.

Yesterday, on 27 April, a Russian reconnaissance drone was shot down in the Odesa region from a Yak-52.

