Moldovan Parliament to consider resolution condemning illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, - Vice-Speaker Kondratiuk

The Moldovan Parliament will consider a resolution condemning the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia and the need for their speedy return home.

This was reported by Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, this was agreed during a working meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova, Igor Grosu.

"We will definitely do this - we will prepare and consider such a resolution in defence of Ukrainian children," Grosu said.

"We are also grateful to Moldova for joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. We ask Moldova to actively continue this activity," added Kondratiuk.

For his part, Igor Grosu stressed that at all international meetings he asks for help for Ukraine, because it is also help for Moldova.

As a reminder, on 25 January, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe unanimously adopted a resolution on the situation of children in Ukraine. In the resolution, PACE called on "member states, as well as observer states and states whose parliaments have observer or partner for democracy status with the Assembly, as well as the entire international community, to adopt statements or resolutions at the level of national parliaments condemning war crimes against children and to recognise deportations, forced transfers and unjustified delays in the repatriation of Ukrainian children that took place during the war as crimes".

The PACE also proposes to create the position of a special rapporteur on the situation and return of Ukrainian children deported and forcibly displaced by the Russian Federation and Belarus under the Council of Ministers and calls on the Assembly to use all the experience of parliamentary diplomacy to help Ukrainian children in cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities.

The document also contains important political confirmation that Russia is committing the crime of genocide by systematically abducting Ukrainian children.