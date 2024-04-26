Occupiers issued Russian passports to 14-year-old students of Melitopol regional center for social and psychological rehabilitation - Lubinets

14-year-old children of the Melitopol Regional Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation, who were left without parental care and are under occupation, were issued Russian passports.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

This was discovered as a result of monitoring media resources in the TOT of Ukraine," Lubinets wrote.

He said that for this purpose, the children were even brought to another village, where a separate unit of the so-called migration department is located, so that they "better" understand the "cultural and historical connection with Russia."

"This once again shows that every step of the Russian Federation is aimed at re-educating our children and trying to erase their identity. This cannot be allowed!



We must work to bring to justice for crimes against Ukrainian children all those involved who are trying to erase their belonging to Ukraine in one way or another," the Ombudsman added.

Lubinets also reminded that the forced passportization of Ukrainian citizens by the Russian Federation is a violation of the fundamental principles of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the requirements of Article 2 of the UN Charter and the Declaration on Principles of International Law.

