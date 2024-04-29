Kadyrov appoints his 16-year-old son as curator of Putin’s Russian University of Special Forces

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has appointed his 16-year-old son as curator of the University of Special Forces.

He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Kadyrov appointed his son Adam as the curator of the Putin Russian University of Special Forces.

"At the request of my dear brother, the head of the Russian Special Forces University, Baybetar Vaykhanov, I decided to appoint Adam Kadyrov as the curator of the Russian Special Forces University. He is intimately familiar with the activities of the famous university, so I believe he will do an excellent job," Kadyrov wrote.

The Russian University of Special Forces is the first educational institution in the Russian Federation to train special forces. It was founded on 1 August 2013 by order of Kadyrov. In November, Adam Kadyrov was appointed curator of the Sheikh Mansur battalion.

Adam Kadyrov received at least 10 awards after the beating of 19-year-old Volgograd student Nikita Zhuravel in a pre-trial detention centre.

Watch more: "Kadyrovtsy" beat Russian soldier who checks their documents: "F#ck you b#tch! I am battalion commander! Get out of here!". VIDEO