HIMARS destroys Russian SAM "Buk" in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO
Ukrainian troops destroyed an occupier’s "Buk" anti-aircraft missile system in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
The Russian "Buk" missile system came under a precision HIMARS attack by a missile and artillery unit of the Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports.
