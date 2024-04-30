ENG
HIMARS destroys Russian SAM "Buk" in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops destroyed an occupier’s "Buk" anti-aircraft missile system in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

The Russian "Buk" missile system came under a precision HIMARS attack by a missile and artillery unit of the Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports.

