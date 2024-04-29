Soldiers of 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminate 28 occupiers near Kurdiumivka, wound 58 more. VIDEO
The pilots of the Kurt and Company unit of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade killed 21 occupiers and wounded 58 more Russians in the Kurdiumivka area.
According to Censor.NET, the military also destroyed 3 occupiers' vehicles and damaged another. They attacked 3 motorcycles, enemy electronic warfare equipment, and AGS-17.
