Spouses of Russian agents, who guided Grad rockets at Sumy region border, detained - SSU. PHOTOS

In the Sumy region, a couple of Russian agents who were adjusting the strikes of the Russian occupiers were detained.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

A married couple of Russian intelligence agents who were preparing attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces units defending the north-eastern borders of Ukraine were detained red-handed.

The occupiers planned to use various types of weapons, including BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers.

"In order to adjust the enemy attacks, the offenders had to identify the locations of Ukrainian troops and pass their coordinates to the invaders. SSU officers learned about this aggressor's plan at the initial stage of Russian agents' intelligence activity. This allowed to take timely comprehensive measures to secure the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and detain both offenders when they were conducting additional reconnaissance near the potential target.

According to the investigation, the couple of unemployed locals worked remotely for the Russian special service via anonymous chat in a messenger. To carry out the enemy's task, the traitors travelled around the border in their own car, where they monitored the positions of the Defence Forces. During the search, the detainees' mobile phones were seized, which they used to mark the geolocations of the Armed Forces on Google maps," the statement said.

The SSU investigators served both offenders a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 28, Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment.







