Blinken: Putin’s plan to wipe Ukraine off map has failed

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin planned to wipe our country off the map in order to incorporate it into the Russian Federation. These plans have now failed.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Censor.NET reports citing The Guardian.

"With regard to Ukraine, we have managed to unite so many countries, not only in Europe but also beyond, because countries recognise that there was aggression not only against Ukraine but also against some of the fundamental principles of the international system," he said.

According to Blinken, if this challenge is left unpunished, "potential aggressors everywhere will pay attention to this and there will be more conflicts in our world".

Read more: Ruscists attacked Kizomys in Kherson region: One man was killed

In addition, according to Blinken, the coalition of allies helped "incredibly courageous Ukrainians repel aggression, and now it is a constant effort and a constant struggle."

"The plans that Vladimir Putin had for Ukraine from the very beginning, to wipe it off the map and incorporate it into Russia, are no longer there. It has failed," he said.

Blinken also stressed that there is a plan that will allow Ukraine to succeed over time: "a strong country: militarily, economically, democratically".

Earlier, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that Putin could postpone any decision at least until after the US presidential election. In his turn, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Putin could end the war in Ukraine in five minutes with one call to Russian Defence Minister Shoigu.