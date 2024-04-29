Ruscists attacked Kizomys in Kherson region: One man was killed

Russian occupation forces shelled Kizomys in the Kherson region, killing a man.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers attacked Kizomys. They hit people's homes.

A 60-year-old local resident was seriously injured. Unfortunately, the wounds were fatal. The man's heart stopped on the way to the hospital," the statement said.

