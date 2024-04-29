Ruscists attacked Kizomys in Kherson region: One man was killed
Russian occupation forces shelled Kizomys in the Kherson region, killing a man.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.
"The occupiers attacked Kizomys. They hit people's homes.
A 60-year-old local resident was seriously injured. Unfortunately, the wounds were fatal. The man's heart stopped on the way to the hospital," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password