Occupiers hit educational institutions in Beryslav and Veletenske with GABs. PHOTOS

In the morning, the Russians dropped 11 guided bombs on the right-bank part of the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The occupiers continue to destroy social infrastructure in the Kherson region, increasing the number of airstrikes. Since the morning, Russians have dropped 11 guided bombs on the right-bank part of the region.





Six settlements came under fire: Beryslav, Novoberislav, Kostyrka, Prydniprovske, Veletenskoye, and Kizomys," the statement said.

Prokudin noted that, fortunately, people were not injured, but there was significant damage.

At dawn, the Russians launched an air strike with UAVs in two districts of the Kherson region. During the day, 3 people were injured.

