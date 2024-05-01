White House on security guarantees talks with Ukraine: Kyiv clarifies its needs

The US and Ukraine continue negotiations on security assurances, and are formalising the details of how Ukraine’s needs should be articulated in this agreement.

This was announced by the White House National Security Advisor John Kirby, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"No matter when this war ends, no matter how this war ends, Ukraine will still have a long border with Russia, and they will still have legitimate security needs. The United States will continue to support them as they clarify their needs, what those needs will look like," Kirby said when asked about the status of negotiations between Kyiv and Washington on a bilateral security agreement.

On 30 April, representatives of the US government - the US Department of State, the US Department of Defence and the US National Security Council - continued discussions with their Ukrainian counterparts on security arrangements. This was reported by the press service of the US State Department. According to the report, this conversation "is important for long-term bilateral security arrangements and other commitments under the 'Group of Seven' Joint Declaration".

Kirby added that nine other countries have completed negotiations with Ukraine on a bilateral security agreement. "We're all working on the same thing - trying to create what we can call a bilateral security arrangement," the White House official said.

According to US media reports, the US and Ukraine intend to sign a bilateral security agreement at the NATO summit this summer. It will be based on a similar system to that currently in place in Israel and will provide for priority in the supply of weapons and advanced technology. The document is expected to facilitate Ukraine's future membership in NATO, but will not make the Alliance a party to a war with Russia.