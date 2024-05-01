ATACMS for Ukraine: We will deliver as much as we can - Austin

The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that the United States will provide Ukraine with as many ATACMS missiles as it can.

He stated this while answering questions at the hearings at the Committee on Armed Forces of the US House of Representatives, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Austin was asked if the U.S. planned additional supplies of long-range ATACMS missiles outside of the recently passed more than $60 billion aid package.

"The United States will provide as many opportunities as they can," Austin said.

He also added that Ukraine has already received ATACMS.

ATACMS for Ukraine

It will be recalled that at the end of April, the US House of Representatives passed and President Joe Biden signed a draft law on the allocation of an aid package to Ukraine in the amount of more than 60 billion dollars.

On the eve of the signing of this draft law, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated in his address that Ukraine has an agreement with the USA regarding the supply of ATACMS.