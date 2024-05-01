ENG
News
Lobby of VR is planned to be opened to journalists in nearest future - Chief of Staff of VR Stuchnyi

The Verkhovna Rada is planning to open the backstage area for media representatives in the near future.

This was announced by the Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Vyacheslav Shtuchnyi during a roundtable discussion "On journalists' access to the lobby of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the resumption of online broadcasts of parliamentary sessions", Censor.NET reports citing Espresso.

According to him, the parliamentary staff is currently developing a process for media access.

Preliminarily, they plan to return to the practice that existed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when 20 to 30 journalists from various media were present in the parliament.

The first meeting between the media and the Verkhovna Rada staff is scheduled for after Easter. There, journalists will be told about updated security measures in the Verkhovna Rada.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada is called to allow journalists to attend sessions and lobby

