ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12365 visitors online
News War
2 286 3

Enemy shelled Hirnyk with Uragan: 2 killed, 6 wounded. PHOTOS

Today, on May 1, in the afternoon, Russian troops shelled Hirnyk in the Donetsk region with Uragan rocket launchers, causing casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary data, 2 people were killed and 6 injured.

According to Filashkin, it is currently known that a 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were killed. The wounded are being provided with all necessary medical care.

The final information on the number of victims and the extent of the damage will be established later.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy mortar together with ammunition. VIDEO

Обстріл Гірника 1 травня 2024 року
Обстріл Гірника 1 травня 2024 року
Обстріл Гірника 1 травня 2024 року
Обстріл Гірника 1 травня 2024 року

Author: 

shoot out (12912) Donetska region (3557)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 