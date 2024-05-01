Enemy shelled Hirnyk with Uragan: 2 killed, 6 wounded. PHOTOS

Today, on May 1, in the afternoon, Russian troops shelled Hirnyk in the Donetsk region with Uragan rocket launchers, causing casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary data, 2 people were killed and 6 injured.

According to Filashkin, it is currently known that a 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were killed. The wounded are being provided with all necessary medical care.

The final information on the number of victims and the extent of the damage will be established later.

