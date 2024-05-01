Occupation authorities sell land along Azov Sea coast to Russian "investors"

The occupation authorities are actively offering so-called investors from Russia to purchase illegally appropriated land along the Azov Sea coast. In particular, we are talking about recreation centers, boarding houses and recreational areas located in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

This is reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the leader of the so-called "DPR" Denis Pushilin says that Russia is building relations with "investors" who "can take certain boarding houses, land for boarding houses and already equip the territory."

At the same time, the occupiers are in no hurry to legally formalize such actions.

"It seems that Pushilin himself does not fully believe that it is possible to operate lawlessly in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is the realization that for every crime there will be responsibility in the mind of the Kremlin's handler," writes the Resistance.

The National Resistance Center emphasized that the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for life imprisonment with confiscation of property for collaboration.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Federation wants to grant the Azov Sea the status of "inland sea of Russia" in order to neutralize the effect of international law there.

