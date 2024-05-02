Since December, Russians have executed at least 15 Ukrainian soldiers during attempt to surrender - HRW

Since December 2023, Russian troops have executed at least 15 Ukrainian soldiers who tried to surrender. The occupiers could also execute six more fighters who surrendered or had already surrendered.

What executions were told in HRW

Human rights defenders investigated three cases of apparent extrajudicial execution of at least 12 Ukrainian soldiers. The members of the organization checked and analyzed the drone recordings published on the Web on December 2 and 27, as well as on February 25. The report says that in these cases, the Ukrainian military clearly demonstrated an intention to surrender, so they should not have been killed in accordance with international humanitarian law or the laws of war.

The fourth case investigated by human rights defenders concerns a video that appeared on the Internet on February 19. In the video, two Russian soldiers executed three unarmed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered.

Regarding another case, the organization's investigation relies on a video interview with a Ukrainian military officer published on Telegram on February 16, as well as extensive media coverage, including an interview with family members of one of the victims. According to HRW, six Ukrainian soldiers were executed in this case, although the circumstances are unknown.

Human rights activists wrote a letter to Shoigu

HRW reported that on April 22 they sent a letter to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. In it, they were asked to tell the details of the incidents described above, as well as to comment on whether the Russian military was ordered to kill the prisoners. The organization did not receive a response.

What HRW says about executions

HRW emphasized that these executions should be investigated as war crimes.

HRW crisis and conflict director Belkis Wille emphasized that after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops committed "numerous heinous war crimes."