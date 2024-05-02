ENG
Southern defense forces liquidated 126 occupiers and 23 pieces of weapons and military equipment within 24 hours

The southern defense forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy’s locations, firing positions and rear.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

Thus, during the day, it was confirmed that the number of enemy personnel decreased by 126 people. The enemy also lost 23 pieces of weapons and military equipment, among them:

  • 2 surface-to-air missile systems - "BUK-M1" and "Strela-10";
  • 1 mortar;
  • 12 units of armored vehicles;
  • 3 electronic warfare stations;
  • 1 video surveillance system "Murom-M";
  • 2 aerial photo stations;
  • 2 boats.

