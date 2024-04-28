Southern defense forces repelled two assaults in Orikhiv direction, eliminated 119 occupiers overnight

The last day in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces was tense, but the enemy was unable to increase the offensive. In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers made 2 unsuccessful attacks: 1 near Staromaiorske and 1 near Robotyne.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

"The enemy carried out air strikes with drones along the line of contact and settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River.

They conducted aerial reconnaissance with various types of drones: more than two hundred sorties were recorded. They used artillery, but received an adequate response," - the statement reads.

Russians are actively using various types of kamikaze drones, from FPV and Lancets to Shaheds. The targets include civilians in coastal settlements, agricultural machinery, civilian infrastructure, etc.

"During the day we received confirmation that the enemy's numbers decreased by 119 occupiers and 55 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including

1 BM-21 multiple rocket launcher system

1 tank;

17 cannons;

2 mortars;

25 units of armored vehicles;

3 radar systems;

2 reconnaissance UAVs "Orlan-10";

2 aerial photo stations;

1 generator;

1 boat," the Southern Defense Forces reported.

Also, 4 field supply points and 3 observation points were destroyed.