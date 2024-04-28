ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 466,150 people (+1,096 per day), 7,279 tanks, 11,948 artillery systems, 13,991 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 466,150 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.04.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 466,150 (+1,096) people,
  • tanks ‒ 7279 (+11) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 13,991 (+20) units,
  • artillery systems - 11948 (+43) units,
  • MLRS – 1050 (+1) units,
  • air defense means ‒ 776 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 348 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 9507 (+22),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2124 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16,065 (+46) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 1971 (+3)

