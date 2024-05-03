Since February 2022, Ukraine has received €1.6 billion of direct budget support from Germany - Ministry of Finance

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received €1.6 billion in direct budget support from Germany.

Today, Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko discussed the current state of Ukraine's financial system with members of the German Bundestag's Budget Committee.

"As the Minister of Finance, I am particularly grateful for the direct budgetary support totaling EUR 1.6 billion, of which EUR 1.3 billion came in the form of grants. This allowed us to avoid an additional debt burden on the financial system of Ukraine in the face of uncertainty," he said.

According to him, the Ukrainian budget now needs, first of all, timely defense spending.

The support of partners is crucial for financing the social and humanitarian spheres and rapid recovery, including critical and energy infrastructure.

Marchenko added that frozen Russian assets should become an additional resource for Ukraine's recovery and budget expenditures.