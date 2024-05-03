Cyberattacks of Russian Federation on Germany will not go unanswered - Baerbok

Russian cyberattacks on the electronic mailboxes of one of the largest democratic parties in Germany will not go unanswered.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Berbok, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Last year, some politicians of the Social Democratic Party were subjected to a powerful cyber attack. ... Today, we can clearly attribute this attack to the APT28 group, which is controlled by the Russian GRU special service. In other words, state-run Russian hackers attacked Germany in cyberspace. This is absolutely unacceptable and will not remain without consequences,'' Baerbok said, adding that the investigation into this case has been completed.

Last January, the email accounts of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, currently the party in power, were cyberattacked. At that time, SPD did not rule out the possible theft of some data from individual boxes. According to the experts of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution of Germany (counter-intelligence), the responsibility for the cyber attack lies with a unit of the Russian military intelligence GRU, namely the well-known unit APT28. The unit, also known as Fancy Bear, previously ran disinformation and propaganda campaigns in cyberspace.

Last year, APT28 conducted a large-scale campaign against several European countries, including Germany, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, and the United Kingdom.

