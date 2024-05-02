Discussions on Taurus for Ukraine continue, government is trying to come up with common solution - Baerbock

The German government continues to discuss the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

"I hope that the decision of the United States to send the famous ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will be an inspiration for others," said Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski during a press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

At the same time, Baerbock said it was important to continue supporting Ukraine.

"That's why I can only join (Sikorski's words - Ed.). I have seen in Odesa and other places I have been how important air defense is and the systems we have supplied, including Patriot. That's why, in particular, the Minister of Defense and I have recently launched a new initiative to make more efforts in the world and Europe on air defense," the German Foreign Minister said.

She said that there is an ongoing debate in Germany about the supply of Taurus, and the government is trying to come up with a common solution.

Taurus missiles for Ukraine

Earlier German Chancellor Scholz said that his decision not to provide Taurus to Ukraine remains unchanged.

At the same time, according to media reports, the United States hopes that the provision of ATACMS to Ukraine will push Berlin to make a decision on Taurus.

