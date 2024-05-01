West has already provided Ukraine with weapons with permission to attack Russian territory, - Latvian Foreign Minister Braže

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said that Western partners provided Ukraine with weapons with permission to attack Russian territory.

She said this in an interview with European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

Currently, Western partners provide Ukraine with weapons with a warning to avoid strikes on Russian territory. At the same time, Brazier noted, this approach can and is changing.

"There are already countries that have already provided Ukraine with weapons without such restrictions," the Latvian Foreign Minister added. In response to a clarifying question, she said that there are indeed such countries.

Braže explained that in these cases, the lifting of restrictions was not publicly announced.

"Of course, not everything is announced publicly, and it is even better not to say it out loud until a certain time. The main thing is the impact on the battlefield. Because there is a choice here: either to speak out loudly or just to do what is necessary," she explained.

The minister is convinced that if there are facilities from which Russia is attacking Ukraine, Ukraine has the right to retaliate if these facilities are located on Russian territory.