Norway to increase military aid to Ukraine by $600 million. Most of these funds will be spent on strengthening air defense - Zelenskyy

Norway will allocate an additional $600 million to help Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the social network X of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am grateful to the Norwegian government, led by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, for the decision to increase this year's support for Ukraine by $600 million," he wrote.

The Head of State stressed that it is very important that most of these funds will be used to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, "which is our highest priority to protect people's lives".

"We appreciate Norway's continued support, understanding of our urgent needs and readiness to stand by us at a crucial time. Together, we are protecting Ukraine and the rest of Europe from Russian terror," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Norwegian government has transferred military aid to Ukraine in the amount of approximately NOK 1 billion (almost EUR 850 million) from the Norwegian Armed Forces over the past few months.