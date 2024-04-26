Norway has provided €850 million in military aid to Ukraine in recent months

Over the past few months, the Norwegian government has handed over approximately NOK 1 billion (almost EUR 850 million) in military aid to Ukraine from the Norwegian Armed Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Norwegian government.

Norway's assistance includes artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, minesweepers and support for tank maintenance.

The donations include 5,000 M72 anti-tank missiles and artillery shells used in M109 tanks. The donations also include spare parts.

"Taking into account the need for support, repair and maintenance of the donated equipment, Norway will provide up to NOK 150 million for the maintenance of Leopard 2 A4 tanks at a maintenance center in Poland," said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

In addition, Norway has allocated up to NOK 1.6 billion (EUR 1.36 billion) for the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

The press service emphasized that Norwegian military support will continue in four main areas: donations from the defense sector, donations of funds received from the defense industry, training and education of Ukrainian personnel, and contributions through international mechanisms and cooperation.

Last year, the country provided military support to Ukraine totaling approximately NOK 10 billion.

