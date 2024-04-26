Pentagon Chief Austin announces another $1 billion aid package for Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announces that the United States is allocating another package of defense aid to Ukraine.

He said this before the start of the meeting in the Ramstein format, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, the aid package will include missiles for HIMARS, shells, air defense systems and other weapons.

Earlier it was reported that the US Department of Defense announced a new security and defense assistance package for Ukraine after President Joe Biden signed the law on assistance to Ukraine.

Also, the United States will soon announce a $6 billion arms contract for Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine and Latvia will increase joint production of drones - Kuleba