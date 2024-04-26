Ukraine and Latvia will increase joint production of drones - Kuleba

Latvia, together with Ukraine, will increase the production of drones. The country will also provide a 250 MW generator for the needs of Ukraine’s energy system.

This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a briefing with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We appreciate Latvia's decision to join the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase artillery shells, we talked about the production of shells. I certainly thank Latvia for its leadership in the Drone Coalition.

We are now working together to increase this production. We need more drones. Ukrainian and Latvian companies can really do a lot," Kuleba said.

"Today I heard that our energy company Latvienergo will provide a new large generator with a capacity of 250 MW to meet the needs of the Ukrainian energy system, so the support comes from the whole country," Braže said.

The Latvian Foreign Minister added that she had met with employees at the Ukrainian thermal power plant to learn directly about their critical needs.

The ministers also discussed Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO.

