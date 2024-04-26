Head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Braže, arrived in Kyiv for visit. PHOTOS

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, who was appointed last week, arrived in Kyiv on Friday, 26 April.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the Latvian Foreign Ministry was met by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.

They paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainians in the war against Russian aggression at the Wall of Remembrance.

"The visit to Ukraine is the first bilateral foreign visit of the minister, which confirms the priority role of support for Ukraine in Latvia's foreign policy," the Foreign Ministry said.

Last week, at an extraordinary meeting, the Latvian Saeima appointed Baiba Braže, a diplomat with more than 30 years of experience, as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She replaced Krisjanis Karins in the post.







