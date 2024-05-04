Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian President Zelensky on wanted list
Russia has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the wanted list.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media.
The search database of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs states that Zelenskyy, born in 1978, a native of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, is wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.
The ministry did not provide details on which article Zelenskyy is wanted under.
