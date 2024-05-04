Southern defence forces eliminated 159 occupiers and 46 pieces of weapons and military equipment over day
The southern defence forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy’s locations, firing positions and rear.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.
Thus, during the day, it was confirmed that the number of enemy personnel was reduced by 159 people. The enemy also lost 46 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:
- 2 tanks;
- 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers;
- 10 cannons;
- 18 units of armoured vehicles;
- 3 electronic warfare stations;
- 3 reconnaissance UAVs;
- 2 aerial photo stations;
- 6 boats.
In addition, a field ammunition supply point, 1 observation post and a launcher were destroyed.
