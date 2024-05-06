Over 123 thousand Ukrainians have already joined ’Army of Restoration’. INFOGRAPHICS

As of 6 May 2024, 123,670 Ukrainians have already joined the Army of Restoration.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the information of the State Employment Service.

Thus, as of 6 May 2024, the State Employment Service issued 123,670 referrals for community service, most of them in Kharkiv region (22,129 referrals).

The regions with the largest number of unemployed people involved include the Donetsk (15,116), Kyiv (14,215), Chernihiv (13,557) and Poltava (13,291) regions.

As noted, a total of 19 regions have joined the Recovery Army project.

It is reported that UAH 885 million has already been allocated to pay salaries for participation in the government's Recovery Army project. And the payment for socially useful work is now UAH 12 thousand for a full month worked.

Types of work within the ‘Army of Restoration’ project