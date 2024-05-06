Poland to extend subscription fee for Starlink terminals provided to Ukraine - Fedorov

Poland will extend the subscription fee for 20,000 Starlink terminals provided to Ukraine.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov following a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digitalisation of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski, Censor.NET reports.

‘Poland is our consistent partner on the digitalisation track. The country has provided more than 20,000 Starlink terminals, which have become part of the critical infrastructure, providing Ukrainians with communication and the Internet. Today we agreed that Poland will extend the subscription fee for these terminals. I am grateful to my colleagues for this decision,’ said Fedorov.

Starlink is a satellite system for high-speed broadband Internet access. A special terminal allows you to access the Internet in areas where there are no conventional terrestrial communication systems.

