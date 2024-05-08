Kolomoiskyi was charged with organizing contract killing

Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is suspected of legalising his fraudulently obtained property, has been served with a new suspicion of organising and ordering a premeditated murder.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police of Ukraine.

"In August 2003, in the center of Feodosia, four men severely beat and stabbed a lawyer. Doctors managed to save the victim's life. Then law enforcement officers detained the perpetrators of the contract killing. Now, the police have established irrefutable evidence confirming the identity of the contractor," the police said.

The Prosecutor General's Office adds that, according to the investigation, Kolomoiskyi, acting on personal revenge, ordered the murder of the director of a law firm for failing to comply with the requirements to cancel and invalidate the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of an open joint-stock company.

To implement his criminal intentions, Kolomoiskyi engaged members of a gang that "specialized" in committing serious and especially serious crimes, including physical violence against competitors.

The gang members attacked the director of a law firm, punching and stabbing him in the vital organs. However, this crime was not brought to an end for reasons beyond the control of the gang members.

Currently, prosecutors and investigators are taking urgent investigative and procedural actions aimed at exposing all persons involved in the crime. The suspected businessman is in custody.

As a reminder, in September 2023, Kolomoiskyi was served with a notice of suspicion under two articles. He is accused of fraud and legalization of the proceeds of crime. During the trial, the court imposed on Kolomoiskyy a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 509 million (the bail was later increased to UAH 3.9 billion).