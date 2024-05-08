Lithuania is ready to send its military to Ukraine as part of training mission - Prime Minister Šimonite

Lithuania is ready to send soldiers to Ukraine on a training mission. However, Kyiv has not asked for this yet.

This was stated by Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite, Censor.NET reports citing the Financial Times.

According to her, she has the appropriate parliamentary permission to send troops to Ukraine.

It is a training mission to help Lithuania train the Ukrainian military, but Kyiv has not yet requested it.

Šimonite noted that Russia would certainly consider this a provocation.

"If we were just thinking about Russia's reaction, we could not send anything. Every other week you hear that someone is being subjected to a nuclear bombing," she said.

At the same time, Šimonite doubts that Russia will use nuclear weapons, as radioactive fallout will also fall on the territory of the Russian Federation itself.

According to the Lithuanian prime minister, Russia is intensifying attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, such as power plants, schools and hospitals, as it seeks to provoke a new wave of migration from Ukraine due to the lack of basic utilities.

