In the studio of Russia’s first TV channel, they openly called on Russian servicemen "not to wait for drones" but to commit suicide.

The video was posted on his Telegram channel by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

"The value of life is exaggerated, and killing yourself on the battlefield is not suicide, but a sacrifice. We should not wait for a Ukrainian drone, it is better to kill ourselves," the Russian propagandist said in the studio.

So Russian soldiers are zombified by the TV to kill themselves, repeating that it is not scary.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET notes that even under Stalin they had not thought of such a thing - to write in newspapers about the benefits of suicide.

"And now you can do anything - get 200 thousand and kill yourself. That's why they are constantly shooting and blowing themselves up - they are taught that way. The Darwin Prize in Russia has been renamed the Putin Prize," Butusov said.

