Kuleba discusses implementation of Peace Formula with newly appointed Portuguese Foreign Minister

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with Paulo Rangel, who recently took over as head of the Portuguese Foreign Ministry.

This was reported by Dmytro Kuleba on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to Kuleba, he congratulated his colleague on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal. The diplomats also discussed the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

‘We discussed our bilateral agenda and the implementation of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula,’ said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

The Portuguese Foreign Minister also expressed a strong desire to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

To recap, in early 2024, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby stated that the United States would promote President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula internationally.

