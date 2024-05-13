ENG
Serbian Ambassador will return to Kyiv in near future. Vucic: We agreed with Ukraine to improve bilateral relations

Президент Сербії Александар Вучич

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Belgrade. Ukraine and Serbia discussed and agreed to improve bilateral relations.

Vucic said this, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, after meeting with Kuleba, the Serbian president noted that the country's ambassador would soon return to his post in Kyiv.

‘We discussed and agreed to improve bilateral relations, with a special desire to organise an economic forum between businessmen of the two countries in the near future,’ Vucic said.

According to him, they also talked about the path of both countries to EU membership and the urgent need to establish peace in Ukraine.

‘I also pointed out to Minister Kuleba the problems Serbia is facing, especially at the international level,’ the Serbian head of state said, without specifying what exactly he was talking about.

As a reminder, the Serbian Embassy in Ukraine has been temporarily closed for security reasons since March 2022.

Read more: Albania plans to open an embassy in Kyiv in the near future - Kuleba

Author: 

