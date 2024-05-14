Ministry of Defence has launched online deregulation platform: Will help improve efficiency of processes

The portal "Deregulation in the Ministry of Defence" was launched. It is intended to help improve the efficiency of processes in the Ministry.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press service of the Ministry.

They noted that the launch of the platform will make it easier for servicemen to exercise their rights, and will facilitate effective cooperation between business and the ministry in the areas of production, procurement, logistics and other defence-related areas.

"This resource is a tool that anyone inside the perimeter of the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces or outside it in the civilian sector can use to tell us what issues need to be deregulated, what should be changed. The portal will help us to realise the potential for change that servicemen, businesses and civilians have in a more systematic way, as well as to inform civil society about the practical results of implementing constructive proposals," Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Stanislav Haider explained.

The website is currently in test mode. By filling in the online form, users will be able to submit proposals for changes and optimisation of processes in the MoD system.

Read more: All regions of Ukraine have already digitised data on men of conscription age who can be mobilised - Ministry of Defence