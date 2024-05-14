ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
’Army of drones’ eliminated 289 units of enemy equipment and 129 occupiers - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

Армія дронів: звіт за тиждень

From 8 to 12 May, strike units operating as part of the ’Army of Drones’ eliminated 129 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Among the destroyed Russian equipment:

  • 40 armoured vehicles
  • 133 trucks
  • 20 tanks
  • 18 SPG
  • 51 guns
  • 1 AD systems
  • 16 units of radio equipment
  • 6 MLRS

Результати "Армії дронів" зв тиждень з 8 по 12 травня

In addition, 129 Russian occupiers and 154 enemy strongholds were eliminated.

‘And these are only the results where there is video evidence. UAV strike units are working. And we continue to collect statistics and analyse the data. This is how we see which units are really effective in using drones - they should receive more drones,’ Fedorov said.

Watch more: Ukrainian defence forces destroy Russian BMP-2 along with its assault forces. VIDEO

Author: 

