’Army of drones’ eliminated 289 units of enemy equipment and 129 occupiers - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS
From 8 to 12 May, strike units operating as part of the ’Army of Drones’ eliminated 129 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
Among the destroyed Russian equipment:
- 40 armoured vehicles
- 133 trucks
- 20 tanks
- 18 SPG
- 51 guns
- 1 AD systems
- 16 units of radio equipment
- 6 MLRS
In addition, 129 Russian occupiers and 154 enemy strongholds were eliminated.
‘And these are only the results where there is video evidence. UAV strike units are working. And we continue to collect statistics and analyse the data. This is how we see which units are really effective in using drones - they should receive more drones,’ Fedorov said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password