Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 486,940 people (+1,510 per day), 7,510 tanks, 12,538 artillery systems, 14,508 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 486,940 Russian invaders.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.15.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 486,940 (+1,510) people,

tanks ‒ 7510 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 14,508 (+48) units,

artillery systems – 12,538 (+23) units,

MLRS – 1070 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 798 (+0) units,

aircraft – 351 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical UAV – 10015 (+30),

cruise missiles ‒ 2199 (+2),

ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16,955 (+48) units,

special equipment ‒ 2061 (+7)

