News
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 486,940 people (+1,510 per day), 7,510 tanks, 12,538 artillery systems, 14,508 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 486,940 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.15.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 486,940 (+1,510) people,
  • tanks ‒ 7510 (+14) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 14,508 (+48) units,
  • artillery systems – 12,538 (+23) units,
  • MLRS – 1070 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 798 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 351 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
  • Operational-tactical UAV – 10015 (+30),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2199 (+2),
  • ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16,955 (+48) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2061 (+7)

Author: 

