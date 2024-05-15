Philip Morris launches new factory in Lviv region

The tobacco company Philip Morris International has launched a new factory in the Lviv region, in which it has invested $30 million.

This was reported by the company's press service.

According to the plan, the factory will have 5 production lines. The first of them was launched in May, and four more will be put into operation by the end of the year, which will bring the factory's production capacity to 10 billion cigarettes per year and fully cover the company's needs to supply the Ukrainian market with products.

"This year, Philip Morris celebrates 30 years of work in Ukraine. During this time, we have invested about $750 million in the economy here. Despite the difficult conditions, we have been able to demonstrate resilience and focus on achieving results. The fact that we launched the factory in less than a year shows our unquestioning confidence in the future of Ukraine. In addition, investments from companies like Philip Morris are extremely important for improving Ukraine's image to further attract international investors, create jobs and hope for a rapid post-war recovery," commented Maksym Barabash, CEO of Philip Morris Ukraine.

The new factory will create 250 jobs. Currently, the company already employs about 100 people who were relocated from the Philip Morris factory in Kharkiv, and another 150 employees will be relocated by the end of the year.

In addition, the company has already allocated over UAH 1.3 million to repair a public shelter near the factory and plans to invest an additional UAH 60 million in the construction of its own shelter on the factory's premises.

Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading global tobacco company committed to creating a smoke-free future. PMI's smokeless product portfolio includes electrically heated tobacco systems, nicotine-containing POD systems, and nicotine products for oral use.

Since 2008, PMI has invested more than $12.5 billion in the development, research and commercialization of innovative smokeless products for adult smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of ending cigarette sales.

As of March 31, 2024, PMI's smokeless products were available for sale in more than 80 markets worldwide. Sales from smokeless products accounted for 39% of PMI's total net revenue in the first quarter of 2024.

Over the past 10 years, IQOS net revenue has exceeded that of Marlboro, making it the number one international nicotine brand and accelerating cigarette cessation in many countries.

Philip Morris Ukraine (PMU) has been operating in the Ukrainian market since 1994 and has invested more than $750 million in the Ukrainian economy. In 2023, FMU paid UAH 30.3 billion in taxes in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, it has allocated UAH 400 million for humanitarian projects.