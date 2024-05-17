KDAC judge’s son Ivan Ablov, suspected of murder, is still at large, no measure of restraint has been imposed on him - media

On 16 May, the Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa failed to consider the request of the prosecutors of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention on Ivan Ablov, who is suspected of murder. Ivan Ablov is the son of Yevhen Ablov, a judge of the now liquidated Kyivskyi District Administrative Court.

This is reported by the Radio Liberty project "Schemes", Censor.NET informs.

"Today, in fact, the court hearing did not take place due to the fact that the defence filed another challenge to two prosecutors from the group of prosecutors in this case. In our opinion, the defence's arguments for recusal do not meet the requirements of the CPC of Ukraine and are aimed at deliberately delaying the consideration of the motion to impose a preventive measure on the suspect," the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office said.

The next court hearing is scheduled for 14:30 on 21 May.

Ivan Ablov's preventive measure expired on 26 April, and he has no procedural obligations. As reported by "Schemes", he is moving freely around Odesa. The journalists have a photo dated 14 May, which shows Ivan Ablov in Odesa, driving a Land Cruiser 200 belonging to his mother.

Odesa law enforcement officers suspect Ivan Ablov of murder. According to the investigation, a dispute arose between the scandalous judge's son and athlete Igor Gergel during the New Year's celebration. Ablov Jr reportedly stabbed Gergel with a kitchen knife and fled the scene. The police put him on the wanted list, but he later turned himself in. The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on Ivan Ablov in the form of detention. He was later released under house arrest.

Ivan Ablov's father is Yevhen Ablov, a judge of the now liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court. In December 2013, this judge ordered special forces to disperse Maidan activists, and in 2017, he recognised the scheme of purchasing the so-called 'Avakov backpacks' as legal, which allowed the son of the then Minister of Internal Affairs to avoid punishment.