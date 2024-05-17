Enemy intercepts phone calls and correspondence of Ukrainian servicemen in combat zone - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that Russian special services intercept calls and correspondence of Ukrainian soldiers in the combat zone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"The enemy continues to actively use its own capabilities to intercept telephone calls and correspondence of Ukrainian servicemen in the areas of combat operations," the statement said.

As noted, the Russian special services are doing this:

create fake NMT cellular base stations;

use the seized equipment of Ukrainian mobile operators in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to set up the so-called "parallel" call forwarding, whereby a call can go to two numbers simultaneously - the direct subscriber and another (foreign) number;

use malicious software that records sound during a conversation or takes screenshots during correspondence and secretly sends them to certain Internet addresses, etc.

The General Staff recommended that servicemen test and improve their skills in cyberspace to protect themselves and their loved ones, minimize cyber threats, and eliminate possible channels of information leakage, the disclosure of which could lead to the enemy's awareness of the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.