AFU General Staff: Most of combat actions took place in Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions over last day

Ukrainian troops continue to resolutely resist Russian occupiers’ attempts to break through our defense, with most of the fighting taking place in the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, in addition to the area of the previously mentioned village of Starytsia, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful attack in the Hlyboke- Lyptsi direction.

The Russian occupiers continue to carry out air strikes - this time the areas of Izbytske and Pokaliane villages were hit.

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy losses amounted to 35 Russian occupiers killed and wounded, and our troops destroyed 15 pieces of enemy equipment, including a tank, an armored combat vehicle and an artillery unit.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Novyi, Andriivka and Ivanivka. They struck with a guided aerial bomb near Pivnichne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy continues to be active - the number of combat engagements increased to 21. The enemy is putting the greatest pressure on our positions in the area of Novooleksandrivka. He also attacked near Umanske and Netailove. The situation is under control.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders have tried to improve the tactical situation 16 times. They receive a decent rebuff from our soldiers, the number of enemy losses is being clarified.

In the Vremivka direction, the occupiers carried out two air strikes near Staromaiorske. Otherwise, the situation remains unchanged.

Hostilities in the south

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the areas near Tiahyntsi, Tokarivka and Ivanivka came under artillery fire. The number of unsuccessful enemy attacks near Krynky increased to seven. Our fpv drone operators are working effectively.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far.

"Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers, actively using firepower against enemy manpower and equipment. Measures are being taken to improve the tactical situation in certain areas. The tasks of the troop groups have been defined and proven," the General Staff emphasizes.